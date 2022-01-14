LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill Friday that gives Kentucky schools 10 more days of remote learning to be used this school year.
Districts can use up to 10 days of nontraditional instruction each year. Senate Bill 25 provides another 10 days of remote learning per school until June 30 and allows superintendents to assign individual groups, classes or schools to remote instruction, if they experience significant absences related to COVID-19.
“This does provide flexibility for superintendents to make that decision and, once again, without completely shutting down an entire district,” Wise, a Campbellsville Republican and chairman of the Senate Education Committee, said during Thursday’s committee hearing. “It's more of that surgical strike to do so within school walls.”
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio, speaking to reporters Monday, said he saw potential relief for Kentucky's largest school system in SB 25, though "trying to surgically figure out ways to close certain schools and not others" in a district with 155 schools would pose challenges.
