LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bill that would give schools 10 more days of remote learning, in addition to the already existing 10 NTI days, is headed to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.
One of the key points of Senate Bill 25 is that each individual school building would get the 10 virtual days. Unlike NTI days, where the whole district has to go remote, school leaders could pick and choose which buildings, or even classes, to switch to virtual if needed.
Jesse Bacon, Bullitt County Schools superintendent, said while in-person learning is best, additional remote learning days could be needed during the current surge in COVID-19 cases.
"We want our parents to know our goal is to not utilize these days if we don't have to," Bacon said. "But this type of flexibility would give us, again for a small group of students, instead of having to do it district-wide. We might have to utilize them in that way. While it may be an inconvenience for a group of kids, it wouldn't necessarily have to be an inconvenience for the entire district."
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio, on the other hand, said the flexibility isn't the best for the district. Being the state's largest district, he said it could be difficult to pick and choose which schools to close and which to keep open.
"There is some potential to help with that. I do have some concerns for a school district with 155 schools that (are) trying to surgically figure out ways to close certain schools and not others and what that level is," Pollio said Monday during a press conference about JCPS switching to NTI learning this week.
"My hope and desire, if a district has used their 10, then we could transition those into 10 more NTI days," Pollio said. "Then I would think we would have enough to make it through this omicron surge, I'm hoping."
The 10 remote learning days do have an expiration date. After June 30, the days will no longer be available.
