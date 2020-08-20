LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A silent protest was held in the front yard of the Kentucky Attorney General's home on Thursday.
The group Showing Up for Racial Justice or Louisville S.U.R.J., showed up at the east Louisville home with a group of mainly senior citizens to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. There was no chanting or bull horns. Instead, several people in lawn chairs sat silently holding signs until police asked them to leave.
Taylor was killed by Louisville Metro Police in March as they served a no-knock warrant on her apartment.
The S.U.R.J protesters, including David Horvath, say the city needs to address the use of force by LMPD, fire the officers involved in the raid and create a policy for a transparent investigation.
"We cannot wait any longer, 160 days is far too long," he said. Horvath argued that there has been no action in the Taylor case, and elders, like him, are speaking out. "There is a bit of elder wisdom happening here, as I mentioned. People want to speak out. Our words and our actions are really what we are, as we age, isn't it?"
The senior citizens at the protest say they are not able to participate in long marches while chanting -- especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graymoor-Devondale Police Chief Grady Throneberry confirms one arrest. Mary. B. Holden was taken in to custody and charged with criminal trespass 3rd degree. Six others were cited.
