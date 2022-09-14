LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the nation's first workplace shootings happened in Louisville on Sept. 14, 1989.
It is now 33 years since Joseph Wesbecker, 47, went on a shooting spree at the Standard Gravure printing plant.
Wesbecker was a former employee of the company on disability for mental illness. He entered the building on West Broadway and 6th Street carrying multiple guns. He started shooting immediately.
Wesbecker shot 20 people -- killing eight -- before taking his own life.
