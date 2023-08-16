LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is on a mission to help young girls look and feel beautiful with a fashion show.
The ACE Project, which works to transform the lives of underserved children and families impacted by gun violence and trauma, is hosting its first PROM Gala this weekend.
After months of sketches and stitches, the group of girls are ready to show off their dress designs.
PROM stands for Positive Reinforcement Over Myself. Leaders said the program was made to "build young women's sewing and design skills, while encouraging creativity, confidence and self-worth."
"For me, PROM stemmed from a personal place. I had to speak positively over myself, and these young girls, in this climate, have to do the same," said E'Lesha Toomer, program director for The ACE Project. "They are faced with so much via social media, their peers, they need positivity."
Toomer said she's giving the girls something she didn't have when she was their age.
"I absolutely love it because I was the same way," she said. "I did not know anything about sewing. I didn't know how to use a sewing machine. That's part of the reason I'm so passionate about it."
Shelby Wells is one of the 13 young girls — who she called the "Sew Sisters" — getting ready to walk the runway this Sunday afternoon at the PROM Gala.
"Not only do we make prom dresses, but we learn core principles like loving ourselves," Wells said. "I'm excited to show off my dress, like I just can't wait to walk down and strut."
Wells said she never imagined she could create such a stunning dress all by herself.
"It feels amazing," she said. "Honestly, before this whole process, I could barely sew a button."
The girls were able to use buttons, threads and fabrics that they were never charged for.
"I didn't have to pay for anything. They fund everything here," said Wells. "It's just really beautiful. It's a really great experience. Words can't describe how this feels right now."
The Gala is being held at "The Runway" on Cane Run Road, this Sunday, Aug. 20, from 3-6 p.m. Tickets cost $25. Money raised through ticket sales will help fund the program's supplies for the next round of girls.
To purchase tickets, you can message The ACE Project on Facebook by clicking here or by calling (502) 778-2565.
For more information about The Ace Project, programs offered and a link to donate, click here.
