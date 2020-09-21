LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Metropolitan Sewer District restoration project in an area along Grinstead Drive may look like a construction site, but it's actually an ecosystem, once an overgrown area with invasive species.
The project, on the banks of a tributary to middle fork Beargrass Creek, is "really important" to the community, said Erin Wagoner, MSD Environmental Partnerships liaison.
"It improves the ecosystem and the habitat of the stream" Wagoner said.
The ecosystem includes the stream, soil, trees, plants, bugs and wildlife.
"So it's thinking about all the living things that make up this area around us," Wagoner said.
The area is part of a conservation easement, which protects the land. Part of the site has already been cleared so it can be leveled out.
"That will reduce the amount of erosion on the streambanks, it will reduce the amount of sediment pollution that flows into the stream," Wagoner said.
Native plants, trees and shrubs will be planted in the area. Their root systems and the soil will act as a natural filter for stormwater that runs down from the road.
Wagoner said that stormwater will filter into the land like a sponge where it will be treated before entering the tributary and Beargrass Creek.
The restoration project will help improve the quality of local waterways, including Beargrass Creek and the Ohio River.
Wagoner said it's all part of MSD's environmental mission to improve and keep waterways safe and clean, and highlights the importance of protecting the environment.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.