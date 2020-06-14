LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill will reopen Monday with several COVID-19 precautions in place.
The 3,000-acre property will have limited capacity at its farm, historic center, preserve and other areas. The restaurant on the property, the Trustees’ Table, will operate at 33% capacity, per Kentucky state guidelines.
All employees will undergo daily health screenings and will be required to wear masks. All visitors are also encouraged to use masks and social distance throughout their visit. Several hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the village.
Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill was home to the country's third largest Shaker population through the 1800s. There is a $10 suggested donation per carload to enter the Village.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.