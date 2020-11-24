LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shenanigans Irish Grille, a longtime staple of Louisville's Deer Park neighborhood, is closing indefinitely after struggling with COVID-19 operating restrictions.
The service industry has been "hit hard" by the latest crackdown, a statewide ban on indoor dining that went into effect Friday, the owners of the neighborhood pub said on Facebook. They said they had "no choice" but stop operating altogether starting Thursday.
"This decision was made with a heavy heart, because it's not only us, but our employees that will be affected as well," according to the post. "Please come visit us for carry out (or outdoor dining if you’re brave!) these next two days to help support our staff (cash is always appreciated!), reduce our inventory, and help us make this a little less painful."
The owners thanked customers for support over the years and promised to try to reopen, saying, "Please pray for us, lets hope this isn’t the end."
Shenanigans is on Norris Place near the Bellarmine University campus and has been a hangout for students and Highlands residents.
