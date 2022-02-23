LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday night.
According to Shively Police Sgt. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit on Crums Lane at Janell Road. The pedestrian, identified Wednesday afternoon as 69-year-old Dewaine Haines, died at the scene. Allen said the vehicle hit Haines on Crums Lane while traveling east then fled the scene going westbound.
On Wednesday, Allen said after further investigation, the car appears to be a white Chevrolet Cruze or Malibu. It's believed the car is 2017 or newer with tinted windows and front-end damage and a windshield crack on the passenger side.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shively Police at 502-448-6181 or call its anonymous tip line at 502-930-2773.
