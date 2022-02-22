LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was killed after a hit-and-run crash in Shively on Tuesday.
According to Shively Police Sgt. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit on Crums Lane at Janell Road.
The pedestrian, a Black male believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, died at the scene. Allen said the vehicle hit the man on Crums Lane while traveling east, then fled the scene going westbound.
Police say the vehicle that fled the scene is a white 2018 or newer sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu, with tinted windows and heavy front end damage. The windshield could also be broken on the passenger side.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181 or call its anonymous tip line at (502) 930-2773.
