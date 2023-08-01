LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 30-year-old Indiana man.
Indiana State Police said David Lackey was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday, July 28 in Columbus, Indiana.
Lackey is a 5-foot-9-inch, 150-pound white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.
ISP said Lackey is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.
