LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new resource will help orthopedic surgery patients get back on their feet.
The TRAN-SIT Car Transfer Simulator was recently donated to Baptist Health Hardin Physical Therapy.
Baptist said patients recovering from hip or joint surgery have to do physical and occupational therapy and "meet specific milestones" before being discharged. One of the milestones involves a patient's mobility when it comes to getting in and out of a car.
The simulator will help those patients getting ready to go home by letting them practice getting in and out of a car.
"The car simulator is designed to provide a safe and convenient alternative to 'parking lot' car transfer training," Baptist said in a news release on Friday.
The Baptist Health Foundation worked with the Swope family to provide funding for the TRAN-SIT car.
