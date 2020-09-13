LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday afternoon, while sipping deep breaths and pedaling hard, Nicole Williams turned onto Dixie Highway and bicycled up and over a series of steep hills.
"No matter how hard this ride gets, our sister can't even do it," she said as she pedaled.
Williams — joined by dozens of other cyclists — took the multi-mile bike ride to see an important place.
Sunday afternoon, she and the others stopped at an apartment complex near Pleasure Ridge Park to see the apartment where an LMPD raid left Breonna Taylor dead, an officer shot in the leg and the nation waiting for answers from the Attorney General and FBI.
There, a makeshift memorial of faded flowers and signs lines the foot of a window still punctured by multiple bullet holes, which have since been patched with blue painters tape.
"Oh, it's heavy. It's heavy. It's heavy. It's hurt. It's anger," Williams said after paying her respects. "It's frustration."
Six months to the day after the raid that killed Taylor, Williams continues to wait for answers in the case from the Attorney General and FBI.
Christopher 2X, a community activist who's assisted the Taylor family, when possible, is also waiting.
"As it relates to LMPD police-involved shootings, this has always been a drip-drip process," he said Sunday.
2X visited the same apartment just days after the shooting and, six months later, reflects on the pictures he took while inside.
"I've never seen nothing like what I seen when I came through that door," he said.
Meanwhile, Until Freedom, the national social justice group that has organized events and two high-profile protests in Louisville, continued protesting for answers and justice virtually on Sunday with a 26 hours-long prayer session on Facebook Live.
