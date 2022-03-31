LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some jars of reduced fat Skippy Peanut Butter is being voluntarily recalled because it could contain metal fragments.
In a release, Hormel Foods said a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment. The company's internal detection systems identified the concern. No consumer complaints have been made. Retailers have been notified, and no other Skippy Foods products are involved in the recall.
The voluntary recall involves 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds of reduced fat peanut butter. A limited number of jars of Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein are affected.
Code dates of the jars involved in the recall can be found on the top of the lid along with the "best used by date."
Products involved in the recall:
- Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter -- 40 oz Best if Used By MAY0423 and Best if Used By MAY0523
- Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Club 2 -- 40oz Best if Used By MAY0523
- Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter -- 16.3oz Best if Used By MAY0623 and Best if Used By MAY0723
- Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein -- 14oz Best if Used By MAY1023
If you purchased any of these products, return it to the retailer for an exchange. You can also call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Central) or visit the website at www.peanutbutter.com for instructions and information.
