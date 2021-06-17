LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small earthquake was felt Thursday afternoon in southern Indiana.
The earthquake began around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, centered in Parke County, Indiana, near the Illinois border. There's been at least one report of it being felt as far south as Seymour.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a earthquake measured at a 3.8 magnitude, which puts it in the "weak" category. According to USGS data, there were 12 earthquakes measured Thursday at least a 2.5 magnitude or higher in the United States as of 6 p.m.
To see the full intensity map of the Indiana earthquake, click here.
