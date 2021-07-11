LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small riverboat remains stranded on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
The modern riverboat American Jazz, which was traveling between Memphis and Nashville for a seven-night cruise, became stuck on Wednesday, according to the boat company.
The 120 passengers who were on board have been taken off the boat by Coast Guard officials, along with eight crew members. As of Sunday, 41 crew members remained on board.
The Coast Guard said that one was injured, there is no damage to the boat and nothing has spilled into the lake.
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the boat to get stuck and how to free it.
