LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Snoop Dogg and Master P co-signed a children's book created by a Lexington boy who was blinded by a gunshot at 5 years old.
In December 2020, Malakai Roberts was watching a movie with his mother and brother inside his Lexington home when he was shot in the temple. Although Roberts survived the shooting, he lost his eyesight.
Roberts co-authored "Adventures with Malakai," along with Percy "Master P" Miller in October. The book, which is about teamwork and overcoming adversity, is intended to inspire children who are blind.
"This kid is full of life, he hasn't given up, so why should any of us complain about our setbacks or conditions," Master P said.
On a video posted on YouTube, the rappers discuss Roberts and the book.
"That's why Snoop and I celebrate him, he motivated all of us, he motivates the world," Master P said.
Snoop Dogg called Roberts his inspiration.
"There ain't no limits, that's all that is," Snoop says. "This is who I want to be when I grow up."
Adventures with Malakai is available in Braille and printed by American Printing House in Louisville, Ky. All proceeds from the book go directly to Roberts.
Since recovering from the shooting, Roberts, who is now 7 years old, has been attending school in Lexington and the Kentucky School for the Blind in Louisville. He joined Christopher 2X Game Changers' Future Healers program last fall, a program designed to help children impacted by gun violence between the ages of 4 and 13 by building a better future with learning opportunities.
Related Stories:
- Lexington boy blinded by gunshot writes book alongside 'Master P'
- 6-year-old Lexington boy blinded in shooting gets prosthetic eye, thanks to Twitter philanthropist
- 6-year-old boy blinded by gunfire last winter joins Future Healers program
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.