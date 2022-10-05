LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boy blinded by gunfire is now an author of a book.
Malakai Roberts Malakai Roberts was watching a movie with his mother and brother inside his Lexington home when he was shot in the temple. He was 5 years old at the time.
Malik survived, although he was blinded by the shooting.
Now he is the co-author of "Adventures with Malakai," along with Percy "Master P" Miller. Malik and Miller came together Wednesday to announce the book and also tasted a brand new cereal that's expected to hit store shelves next year called Snoop Loopz.
Miller said the book has the potential to help kids like Malakai.
"It's going to be incredible for the kids," Miller said. "We want kids to know how to overcome their adversity, and by him losing his eyesight with the tragedy that he's been through, this is incredible to be able to write a book with Malakai."
Master P will be honored by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer with a key to the city later this month.
