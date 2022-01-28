LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road crews across Kentuckiana are working to treat roads after Friday morning's snowfall.
A number of area schools opted for early dismissals, including Jefferson County Public Schools, as bursts of snow kept roadways slick. Rural areas were most impacted.
Louisville Public Works said crews worked Thursday night to apply salt, and metro roadways were in good shape by late morning. But officials asked drivers to use caution if you are out driving and to allow extra time to reach your destination.
As light snow continued to fall, Indiana Department of Transportation salt trucks spent the day focusing on overpasses, bridges and elevated surfaces, which tend to freeze faster. INDOT said crews could extend shifts, if needed.
INDOT spokeswoman Natalie Garrett said the bigger challenge is keeping up with heavy snowfall.
"I think what people forget, though, is that a truck may go through on their route, lanes are cleared," Garrett said. "But if it's continuing to snow, lanes will become snow covered again as it continues to snow. And that's a challenge."
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews worked Friday to deal with isolated snow squalls. The National Weather Service in Louisville warned of the possibility of isolated storms into the evening producing “quick but very intense bursts of snow” that could suddenly reduce visibility and leave pavement slick.
The main travel concerns in Kentucky are along Interstate 65, the Western Kentucky Parkway, the Bluegrass Parkway and parts of the Interstate 75 corridor.
