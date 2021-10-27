LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some professors at the University of Louisville aren't pleased with a proposed new conduct policy that may be passed this week.
"They did ask for faculty feedback, but they didn't necessarily take it," said Dr. Michael Cunningham, who has worked at UofL for 35 years.
The policy lays out expectations for faculty conduct and establishes a process to address instances of misconduct.
Cunningham is the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) UofL Chapter president. He believes the current draft gives administration too much power in disciplining faculty.
"We are in favor of a code of conduct and even an expanded code of conduct if necessary," he said. "But we prefer to be the authors of that and to include the necessary creativity and safeguards the current policy lacks."
The university's Faculty Senate was involved in the creation of the policy, and its chair argues it creates an equal, consistent process for the administration to follow in instances of faculty misconduct.
"In the very rare times that this happens, as a faculty member, I want to know that everyone will be treated very equally across units. And my hope is that this policy would allow for that," said Dr. David Schultz, who is chair of the university's Faculty Senate.
Schultz, who also sits on the committee that formed this policy, adds there were many opportunities for faculty feedback.
"In the 20 years I've been here, this policy has had the longest and broadest opportunity for faculty to have input to be heard," he said.
He says faculty representatives were asked to go to their departments to collect input, and months were spent going back and forth.
"The administration has been willing to work with us and try to make changes and they don't make every change that we want," said Schultz. "But they did make efforts to listen in to make some of those changes."
Cunningham argues the public comment period on the proposal was in late July and early August, when some professors weren't even at the university.
The AAUP does plan to attend this week's Board of Trustees meeting, when the Faculty Accountability policy may be ratified.
"We hope to make the board of trustees aware there's strong sentiment about this," said Cunningham.
Schultz feels the committee tried to involve AAUP, and understands some of its points, but ultimately believes a majority of the faculty representatives are in favor of the proposed policy.
“This is not, you know, a document that's static and will never change," said Schultz. "We can try it for a couple years. We can see how it's being applied. Make sure that it has not harmed faculty in an unacceptable fashion and we can come back for revisions if we need to.”
The board of trustees meeting will be held Friday at 1 p.m.
