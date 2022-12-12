LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The South Central Neighborhood Place on Hazelwood Avenue will temporarily close for several months of renovations starting Dec. 19.
South Central is one of eight Neighborhood Place sites across Jefferson County and one of the largest volume Neighborhood Place sites. It serves around 30,000 residents each year.
The renovations will focus on upgrades to client and staff spaces, including a new receptionists desk and waiting area with new cubicles, flooring, paint, furniture and technology upgrades. The building will also be deep cleaned. Jefferson County Public Schools is covering the cost of most of the renovations.
"We are grateful for the investment our JCPS partners in Neighborhood Place are making to create a contemporary and inviting workspace," Cassandra Miller, executive administrator for Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, which oversees Neighborhood Place, said in a news release Monday.
"Our staff members are inspired by these improvements and are even more motivated to provide great service to our clients."
South Central is expected to reopen in early March 2023.
"The renovations at South Central Neighborhood Place represent the commitment our partners have in ensuring that our families and our staff have a location that is welcoming and inviting," Ben Langley, specialist of Community Support Services who oversees the partnership for JCPS, said in a news release Monday. "This truly represents community at its best!"
Neighborhood Place offers services from multiple agencies including the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Jefferson County Public Schools, and Seven Counties. Services include financial and housing assistance with case management services, LIHEAP utility assistance, SNAP Food Benefits, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, health services including mental health, juvenile services, school-related services and child and adult welfare services.
Residents looking for assistance during the renovations can reach out to any of the seven other Neighborhood Place sites, including Bridges of Hope Neighborhood Place at 1411 Algonquin Parkway or Neighborhood Place Greater Cane Run Area at 3410 Lees Lane. Both of those locations are about 4 miles away from South Central. For a full list of Neighborhood Place locations and phone numbers click here or call Metro311 at 311 or 574-5000.
