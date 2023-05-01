LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A junior at South Oldham High School was surprised by her sister who returned home from serving a tour for the U.S. Army.
Hannah Henning, who graduated South Oldham in 2016, served as a U.S. Army specialist in Iraq. She recently returned home from a nine-month tour of duty, but kept it a secret from her sister Fallon in hopes of setting up a surprise.
Students were told cameras were in the classroom for a story on teacher Shannon Knabel, so Fallon was diligently working on her math assignment at her desk.
Hannah walked into the classroom holding balloons and her sister didn't look up from her desk at first.
As Hannah walked toward her, Fallon looked up and covered her mouth in surprise. They two embraced as classmates clapped in support of the sister reuniting.
"I was really shocked because I thought she was supposed to come home later, but I was really happy," Fallon said. "We're pretty close, I missed her."
Even in a virtual world, it can be difficult for the sisters to stay connected.
"I feel like a lot of new things have happened and she missed some of them, so now she gets to reconnect with all that," Fallon said.
Heather Henning, the sisters' mother, was surprised by Hannah on Sunday at the Pegasus Parade. It was a day earlier than the mother expected to see her daughter, but the two kept the surprise from Fallon for another day.
"We've been trying to coordinate, keep it quiet from Fallon," Heather said. "A lot of nerves, a lot of shaking. It will all sink in in a little bit."
Heather believes those who serve deserve a warm welcome home.
"I don't think people think about the enormity of what this is," Heather said. "When they go away they leave their families, their friends, their children and they do that for us as Americans. I don't think they get enough appreciation for that."
Fallon plans to introduce Hannah to her pet rabbit as the first thing they'll do together.
Hannah, who decided to serve for the U.S. Army to support her daughter, said her unit is no longer deploying to Iraq.
