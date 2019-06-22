LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana celebrated Pride Month on Saturday with its annual Pride Parade and Festival.
The festivities started with a community parade on historic Spring Street in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and continued with a festival at Big Four Station, which featured more than 60 booths from different businesses and organizations in the community.
Despite some rainy weather Saturday morning, turnout for the event was still pretty strong. The Pride Month event keeps growing, which has people coming back to celebrate love and inclusion year after year.
"It's good to see a bigger turn out every year," festivalgoer Toby Thompson said. "Every year gets a little bit bigger, a little bit more support, a little more recognized."
