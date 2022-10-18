LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When April Nading turned 50, she made a list of things she wanted to accomplish.
"When I turned 50, I decided I needed to make a list of things to do," Nading, who lives in southern Indiana, said. "And on a whim, I threw on learning to do a handstand."
Nading, now 60, has turned her handstand hobby into an inspiration for other people in their 50s and beyond to reach their goals.
Nading goes by the Instagram handle handstandinggrandma and has made handstands a part of every trip she takes, recording them on her phone and posting to social media.
"I do handstands, and I have four grandchildren, and it just fits," she said.
In every city or country she travels to, she finds finds a local landmark as a backdrop for her pictures. So far, she's done handstands in Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, and the Colosseum in Rome.
On Tuesday, she did handstands in front of The Slugger Museum and Factory, The Statue Of David, The Belle of Louisville and others in Louisville.
"I'm in better shape now, as a 60-year-old women, than I was in my 20s or my teens, easily," Nading said.
She hopes to motivate others to get more physical in their 50s, even if it's not handstands.
"I learned that if I was really persistent and determined and patient, in training if I had a goal, I would achieve it," she said.
