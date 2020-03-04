NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- As cases of the coronavirus continue to climb, southern Indiana health officials are keeping an eye on the spread too.
At this point, Indiana has no confirmed cases of the highly contagious virus, but 30-40 people across the Hoosier state are being monitored. Dr. Tom Harris with the Floyd County Health Department presented that information Wednesday afternoon after meeting with local leaders, but he couldn't say if any of those people are in southern Indiana.
He did say the health department is meeting with local leaders to discuss possible plans if a local outbreak were to happen. Harris said that includes updating disaster response plans and making sure they have supplies like masks.
As far as school closings or canceling events like Thunder Over Louisville viewing parties in Indiana, Harris said that's always an option but only if truly necessary.
"These NPIs — or non-pharmaceutical interventions are — effective, but they have to be timed properly, and you don't want to get into a culture where you're just randomly closing," Harris said. "It has to be timed appropriately, and it works best if everyone is on board. And that's why meetings like this are so essential."
The Floyd County Health Department emphasizes that, at this point, proper hygiene is the most important thing. Stay at home if you're sick, wash your hands and cough into your sleeve.
