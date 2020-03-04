LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have tested three people from Louisville for a new coronavirus, but none was confirmed to have the highly contagious virus, according to the city’s top health official.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said Wednesday those people met the “strict CDC guidelines” for COVID-19 testing after consultation between local and state officials.
Those guidelines include people showing the virus’ flu-like symptoms who have recently traveled from areas with ongoing transmission, such as China, Japan, South Korea and Italy.
“If you are sick and have symptoms like shortness of breath, coughing and sneezing, you’re much more likely to have the flu or a common cold,” Moyer said. “And so we want to make sure we’re testing the right people.”
While the tests were pending, Moyer said those people were advised to “self-monitor” for 14 days and observe their symptoms while also avoiding contact with others. She said the monitoring also is recommended for travelers who have returned from countries with “community spread,”
In all, Moyer said about 70 people in the Louisville area have undergone the monitoring since the virus began to spread from China. Fewer than five people are self-monitoring now.
There have been no confirmed cases in Louisville, or in Kentucky.
Across the U.S., 80 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 13 states, according to CDC data updated Wednesday. Nine people have died.
Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.