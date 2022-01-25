LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man pleaded not guilty to charges of raping a 15-year-old girl.
Police in Clark County arrested Nicholas McCutchen, 22, on Friday on multiple charges including rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.
According to court documents, the teen was at McCutchen's home in Charlestown earlier this month when he started hitting her and touching her inappropriately.
The documents also say he also strangled the girl and threw her phone and clothing into another room so she couldn't leave.
A judge entered a not guilty plea for McCutchen during a hearing Tuesday afternoon. He's being held in the Clark County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. He's also facing charges of criminal confinement, strangulation and possession of marijuana.
