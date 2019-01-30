Southern Indiana parents urge state education leaders to allow West Clark's divorce

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Dozens of teachers, parents, and students spoke out Wednesday at Silver Creek High School, saying separation is the only way the three West Clark communities -- Silver Creek, Henryville and Borden -- can move forward.
"We will never be in agreement," said Chris Rountree, a West Clark Community Schools parent. "Divorce is our only option."
More than 150 people packed Wednesday's meeting with state education leaders to explain why Silver Creek should break away from West Clark.
"This really is a last ditch effort to improve everyone's situation," said Laura Garrett, another parent.
For many, a failed $95 million referendum to renovate schools was the last straw. The plan says two new school corporations would be formed with new proposed boundaries for each school district. This would impact where tax dollars are collected and how they are distributed to fund schools.
"These three communities cannot work together, and I really believe it's out of fear," said Dee Kramer, a teacher at Silver Creek High School. "We've had kids sitting in class when the ceiling tiles fall on top of them in class because, the roof is leaking. They have to walk around trash cans when they're getting their lunch, because the roof is leaking."
"I have schools that will not come play at our field, because we have become the laughingstock of our area with our sports facilities," added Nate Gibson, the softball coach at Silver Creek High School.
Students and teachers also told state leaders about Silver Creek's overcrowded classrooms, hallways, and failing utilities.
"I got staph infection from using our weight room at our school," said Lexie Messer, a student at Silver Creek High School.
"Yesterday, I taught wearing my winter coat, and students learned wearing coats, hats and gloves," said Silver Creek High School teacher Matt Horton. "My room never got above 52 degrees."
It will be up to the state to decide if West Clark can move forward with its plan. If passed, it will go back to the community for a vote.
"This is a local concern. It should be handled locally," said B.J. Watts, chair of Indiana Board of Education. "I don't think they want big brother to come in and tell them what to do. And actually, we don't have the right to do that."
More state public comment meetings will be held in Borden and Henryville, simultaneously, on Thursday afternoon. Here are the details:
- Henryville Elementary School, 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 31
- 215 North Ferguson Street, Henryville, IN 47126
- Borden High School, 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 31
- 301 West Street, Borden, IN 47106
Additional information and related materials are available here.
People can also submit comments to the state board of education at sboe_comment@sboe.in.gov.
