LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grant awarded to Clarksville Middle School will help expand a program that helps students improve their fluency and comprehension.
The state of Indiana awarded a $50,000 digital learning grant to the middle school for its Readable English Program, an accelerated-reading program for students in second through 12th grades, according to a news release.
Last year, the school started a pilot program with 97 students. With this grant, the school will be able to add up to 200 students and purchase iPads for the program.
"We had students that grew tremendously, but also gained more confidence," Special Education teacher Candi Covey said. "They used strategies they hadn't used before because they could now figure out words when previously they didn't even try."
The school plans to start the full program in the 2023-24 school year.
