LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spalding University is making what it calls tentative plans before a possible decision is announced in the Breonna Taylor case.
Students will be moved to online classes the day of the announcement, a university spokesperson said Tuesday.
Until the decision comes, the spokesperson said, the campus will remain open and operating on its regular schedule.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has not announced a timeframe for the decision to be announced.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.