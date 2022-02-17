LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spencer County Schools elected to alter its COVID-19 Operation plan and make masks optional in school buildings starting Friday.
According to Spencer County Board Chair Lynn Shelburne, the Board of Education voted Thursday night to change the plan.
The special session was called by acting superintendent Chuck Abell.
On Facebook, Spencer County parents organized a group to end the mandatory mask rules for their kids.
Some students took their masks off in school on Monday and Tuesday at their parents' request to push for the plan change.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.