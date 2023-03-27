LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A staff member for U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was attacked in Washington, D.C. on March 25.
The office of the Kentucky senator confirmed Monday that a member of his staff was "brutally attacked" on the streets of Washington, D.C.
According to police, the attack happened in the 1300 block of H Street Northeast around 5:17 p.m. Police found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police.
MPD announces an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the 1300 blk of H St, NE. Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest! Release: https://t.co/VW8KizwKmj pic.twitter.com/dnxMHfhJCi— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 27, 2023
"This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions," Paul said in a statement.
Glynn Neal, 42, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill.
"We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery," Paul said.
The attack happened less than two miles from the U.S. Capitol.
Paul was attacked at his home in Bowling Green in 2017.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.