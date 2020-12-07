LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The multi-million dollar project for Oldham County's new courthouse is one step closer to coming to life.
The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts approved the design plans Friday.
Oldham County's current courthouse is the second oldest standing courthouse in Kentucky, records show, but the building is decaying.
The updated building will feature new courtrooms and offices while maintaining the historic part of the building. However, the 5,200 square foot portion will have to be slightly moved.
Once it is moved to face the appropriate direction, the rest of the building will be demolished, and work on the new building will start.
In total, the project will cost around $29 million.
“It’s going to be a great milestone in the center of La Grange to add to our historic ambiance," said Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele. "The architecture that’s being put together reflects and compliments the rest of downtown La Grange.”
Voegele said he expected the historic portion of the building to be moved within the first few weeks of the new year.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
