LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study says Kentucky is the fourth-most overweight and obese state in the nation behind Arkansas, Mississippi and West Virginia.
The online site WalletHub ranked Louisville the 24th fattest city in the U.S. A UofL Health expert said being overweight has a major impact on overall health. It can lead to diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol, sleep apnea, joint problems and an increased risk of certain types of cancer.
Dr. Sri Mokshagundam, and endocrinologist with UofL Health, said overweight people shouldn't make the mistake of thinking they're healthy because they encounter a lot of other overweight people.
"Almost two-thirds of the population is obese or overweight," Mokshagundam said. "So when you're looking around, you're looking at other people who are similar to you, so you think that 'I'm healthy because I'm like everyone else.'"
Obese or overweight people also have worse outcomes from COVID-19.
