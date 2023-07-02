LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A TARC bus crashed into a building in the west end on Sunday morning, but no one was seriously injured.
Alex Posorske, TARC Director of Marketing and Communications, said the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. A vehicle drove through a red light into the intersection of 22nd and West Market streets while a TARC bus was going through the intersection, according to Posorske.
The bus tried to avoid the car but was hit, and the resulting collision caused the bus to crash into a nearby building. The driver of the bus was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be released soon.
Two passengers were riding the bus, one refused treatment on scene while the other was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Posorske said.
As of 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, there were a few dozen people without power in the area of the crash near the Russell and Portland neighborhoods, according to LG&E outage map.
