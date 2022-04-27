LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new task force created in an effort to increase gender equity in Louisville held its first meeting on Wednesday.
Last month, Mayor Greg Fischer announced the creation of a task force to help develop a Commission on Gender Equity.
The goal of the commission is to create a more equitable city, which starts with a series of public meetings to hear concerns from the public.
The commission will work to help solve the housing, transportation, safety, workforce and child care issues that many women in Louisville face.
"We definitely need the community input," Gretchen Hunt, with the Metro Louisville Office for Women, said. "You know, nothing in government should be done alone and we know that community members, especially women, in most impacted communities need to be at the table and have their voices heart and be part of the solution."
The Metro Office for Women, which is leading the creation of the commission, will host two more public meetings to collect more input from the community. They will be held on May 10 and May 12.
