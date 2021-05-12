NEW HAVEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nelson County is getting ready for an economic boost thanks to Log Still Distillery.
A 300-acre property is coming to life with a distillery, bed and breakfast, amphitheater and more. The tasting room opens next week.
In recent years, President and Founder Wally Dant said he was able to purchase land that used to belong to his great grandfather, where an old distillery used to be. Dant is now revitalizing the property with Log Still Distillery.
"The Dant family has been in the bourbon business since 1836," he said. "Now we have seven continuous generations of Dants that have now been on the production end of things."
Right now, Dant said items on his shelves inside the Log Still tasting room are being sourced from other distilleries.
"What we're trying to do is give people a taste profile of what's to come from our distillery," he said.
A larger distillery is being constructed on the campus known as Dant Crossing. Dant said that building is expected to be completed in 2022 and will eventually produce 14,000 barrels each year.
"You can expect to see us come out with a high rye bourbon much like our ancestors did," he said.
There is a small still next to the tasting room, which is making product. Dant said guests will eventually be able to make their own bourbon there.
"Two weeks ago, we produced our first 'white dog' that will go into barrels that will go here on site," he said.
He also has plans to grow grains on property.
But there's more. Dant's plans are to turn this property into much more than just a bourbon tasting.
"We've built this place not only for bourbon people who want to come and taste, but we're building this place for family," he said.
A bed and breakfast is already open. An amphitheater is under construction. There's a 12-acre pond for fishing. An event venue is being built for company parties and weddings. There will also be a restaurant on campus open in 2022.
Dant said he's promised to bring 146 new jobs, and he hopes these attractions will increase tourism for the entire area.
"This is a family operation. It's family-owned," he said. "It will continue to be family-owned generations after us. This is what it's being set up for."
The first Log Still release, Monks Road, is expected to hit stores in June.
The tasting room on site opens May 18. To book a tasting, click here. To visit the Log Still website, click here.
