JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of teachers in southern Indiana are being given free school supplies.
Teachers at Jeffersonville High School got to board a school bus and load up on supplies on Tuesday, thanks to the Greater Clark County Schools Educational Foundation.
The foundation's Teacher Supply Bus started its tour on Tuesday with the stop in Jeffersonville. The bus is packed with over 20,000 school supply items donated from local businesses, churches and organizations.
"I think the Teacher Supply Bus not only has an impact on our staff, but it also has an impact on our students because there may be some students in our building that can't afford (to) have the supplies that they need to function daily in school," said Emily Oliver-Jones, executive director of the Greater Clark Educational Foundation. "So I'm hopeful that these pencils end up in a classroom where a student doesn't feel like they can come to school and be equipped with what they need."
The Teacher Supply Bus will make a stop at all 16 schools in the Greater Clark County Schools district, allowing nearly 650 educators to load up on free supplies.
