LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was killed and six others were rushed to the hospital after a single-car accident in Grayson County on Monday afternoon.
Kentucky State Police believes a Ford Expedition hauling a trailer westbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway "began to sway back and forth" for unknown reasons. Police said the driver of the vehicle then lost control of it, before hitting a guardrail around 2:30 p.m.
A 14-year-old, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver, a 48-year-old woman, and five others, were rushed to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
KSP is investigating the crash.
