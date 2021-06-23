LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday afternoon near Fern Creek.
Louisville Metro Police said officers found the boy around 4 p.m. in the 4300 block of Norbrook Drive, not far from Fegenbush Lane and Bardstown Road.
He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.
Police don't have any suspects in custody. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.