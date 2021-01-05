LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Red Cross is teaming up with the NFL to give you a chance to go to the Super Bowl in 2022.
All you have to do to be entered to win is donate blood in the month of January.
The Red Cross said it needs more donors to help hospital patients, especially those who have recovered from COVID-19.
Those who donate will automatically be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.
Those who donate before Jan. 20 will have a chance to win the Big Game at Home package with a 65-inch TV and a $500 gift card.
