LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Highlands bar will close its doors for good in August after less than a year in business.
The Wiggle Room opened last year on the second floor of the former HopCat building on Bardstown Road.
In addition to the bar, it also had pinball tables, a movie projector and different types of dance party events every week. The owners of The Wiggle Room are also behind The Merryweather in Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood and Louisville Vegan Jerky Co.
In a post on its social media pages on Tuesday, owners said The Wiggle Room would be closing due to "a variety of circumstances which have proven to be outside the realm of our control."
The bar will be open for regular business hours until Sunday, July 31 before closing on Monday, Aug. 1 through Thursday, Aug. 4. It will then reopen for two final events, one on Friday, Aug. 5 and the other on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The Wiggle Room will officially close on Sunday, Aug. 7.
