LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former HopCat building on Bardstown Road in the Cherokee Triangle will be partially backfilled by a new venue called The Wiggle Room.
Emily Ruff, one of the partners in the venture, said her group has leased the second-floor former private event space of the building at 1066 Bardstown Road, including the elevated deck overlooking Bardstown Road.
"It’s a pretty cool space," Ruff told WDRB News on Friday.
The group includes Ruff and JC Denison, owners of The Merryweather in Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood, and Stan Chase of Louisville Vegan Jerky Co., Ruff said.
HopCat closed in July 2020, and the building in Cherokee Triangle has been vacant since.
The Wiggle Room will have 30 taps serving beer and pre-mixed cocktails as well as pinball tables and a large projector for movies or visuals for DJs, Ruff said. She said the bar will have an extensive selection of non-alcoholic drinks as well.
The bar may have snacks but it has no kitchen for food service, she said.
The name is a nod to the dance parties the venue will host weekly.
"We were looking for something with a little bit of movement – like dancing or just to get silly with your friends," she said.
Ruff said he goal is to open in the fall, though she could be more specific.
The building needs work to separate the first and second floor for different tenants with their own utility accounts, she said.
Ruff said there is no word yet on a tenant for the ground floor of the building.
