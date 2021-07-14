LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a packed lawn for the first Waterfront Wednesday of the season.
The free concert series returned to Waterfront Park on Wednesday night with New Albany natives Houndmouth headlining the show.
"It is packed," Erik Bendel sad. "We got here an hour before the first band started, and it's all the way to the street. I've never seen it so big."
The Jesse Lees and Sam Filiatreau also played. Those in attendance said it was great to get back down to the Waterfront.
"This is why I love Louisville, and my heart is full right now," Mary O'Brien said. "Just being with all these people and seeing some of my best friends ever,."
Waterfront Wednesday is free for everyone. There are five more shows scheduled for the summer. Performers will include the Mavericks, Gary Brewer, the Kentucky Ramblers, Dawn Richard and Low Cut Connie.
Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.