LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Wednesday is returning to Louisville's Waterfront Park this summer.
To make up for Waterfront Wednesday being canceled last summer amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are hosting two Waterfront Wednesdays a month.
“We’re so excited to gather again on the waterfront with our community of music fans, friends and neighbors,” WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen said.
The concert series kicks off July 14 with Houndmouth, the Jesse Lees and Sam Filiatreau. Other performers throughout the summer include The Mavericks, Gary Brewer, the Kentucky Ramblers, Dawn Richard and Low Cut Connie.
Waterfront Wednesday is also taking place on July 28, Aug. 11, Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and Sept. 22.
The free concerts, hosted by 91.9 WFPK, open at 5 p.m. with music beginning at 6 p.m.
