LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 WFPK Waterfront Wednesday concert season has been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement came in a Wednesday morning news release from 91.9 WFPK. The station cited current travel restrictions and challenges for national touring musical acts -- as well as the logistical and economic challenges created by COVID-19 -- as the reason.
"WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is a thriving institution that has brought the community together for two decades," said WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen, in a statement. "We take pride in presenting this concert series at a high level of quality, which would not be possible at this time. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Big 4 Lawn for WFPK Waterfront Wednesday when the time is right."
WFPK plans to resume Waterfront Wednesdays in Spring 2021.
