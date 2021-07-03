LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people came out for New Albany's annual Fourth of July celebration Saturday night.
The New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater was a popular spot during the day for people to listen to live music, or grab something to eat from one of several food trucks.
The Crashers and rising country music star Dave Wilbert performed during the day, with fireworks ending the night. For the adventurous, there was a rock wall and for the children, there were bounce houses.
It's an event that many in the community were glad to have back.
"They didn't have it last year so we weren't able to come," Brenda Winstead, who attended the celebration, said. "But we came the year before so we were really glad to get back into it... and being able to be around people."
