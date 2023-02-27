LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Strong winds moved through Louisville and southern Indiana on Monday afternoon, causing downed power lines and power outages across the region.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, more than 7,500 LG&E customers were without power. Those customers were spread across Louisville.
To view the LG&E outage map, click here.
At the same time, Duke Energy was reporting thousands of power outages across the state of Indiana.
To view the Duke Energy outage map, click here.
Additionally, the following utility companies also provide outage information:
Indiana:
- Clark REMC (Clark Co.)
- Jackson REMC (Jackson Co., Ind., and vicinity)
- Orange County REMC (Orange Co., Ind., and vicinity)
- Southeast Indiana REMC (Jackson and Jennings Co., Ind., and vicinity)
Kentucky:
Nolin RECC (Parts of Breckinridge, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart and Taylor Cos., Ky.)
Salt River Electric (Bullitt, Nelson, Hardin, Marion, Washington Cos., Ky., and vicinity)
Outage maps are for both companies are constantly updating.
WDRB Meteorologist Marc Weinberg reported that Louisville registered wind gusts as high as 64 mph, while Scottsburg, Indiana, saw 58 mph, and both Shelbyville, Kentucky, and Ireland, Indiana, experienced 57 mph winds.
