Harrison County tree uprooted

Tree uprooted in Harrison County, Indiana on June 25, 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people are without power after severe weather moved through the Louisville area on Sunday evening.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings were issued for Jefferson County with high winds and hail coming into the area. LG&E estimated 5,628 customers were without power as of 7:20 p.m. The utilities company serves 1,022,887 customers.

In southern Indiana, Duke Energy estimated around 5,000 customers were without power in multiple counties as of 7:20 p.m.

IMAGES | Severe weather hits Kentuckiana on Sunday evening

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags