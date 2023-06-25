LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people are without power after severe weather moved through the Louisville area on Sunday evening.
Severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings were issued for Jefferson County with high winds and hail coming into the area. LG&E estimated 5,628 customers were without power as of 7:20 p.m. The utilities company serves 1,022,887 customers.
In southern Indiana, Duke Energy estimated around 5,000 customers were without power in multiple counties as of 7:20 p.m.
Clouds during storm in Louisville area on June 25, 2023.
Balls of hail that fell on West Baden Springs, Indiana on June 25, 2023.
Tree uprooted in Harrison County, Indiana on June 25, 2023.
Rainbow after a storm in Campbellsburg, Indiana on June 25, 2023.
Hail that fell in Ramsey, Indiana on June 25, 2023.
Clouds in Georgetown, Indiana on June 25, 2023.
Clouds over Pleasure Ridge Park in Louisville, Ky. on June 25, 2023.
Hail falls in Shively, Kentucky on June 25, 2023.
Clouds over Pleasure Ridge Park in Louisville, Ky. on June 25, 2023.
Clouds in Corydon, Indiana on June 25, 2023.
Hail in Crandall, Indiana on June 25, 2023.
Half-inch hail in Brazil Lake Estates in Georgetown, Indiana on June 25, 2023.
Severe weather passes through Harrison County, Indiana on June 25, 2023.
Rainbow in Greenville, Indiana on June 25, 2023.
Rainbow over Fairdale after severe weather on June 25, 2023.
