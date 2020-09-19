Three Men Killed in Friday Night Shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three men are dead after a shooting Friday night on Beulah Church Road.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. inside of Bungalow Joe’s Bar and Grill, according to MetroSafe.
Louisville Metro Police officers arrived to find three men who had been shot.
According to LMPD, two of the men — believed to be in their 40s or 50s — were pronounced dead at the scene.
The third victim was taken to University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
As of early Saturday morning, the victims' identities have not been released.
LMPD has not said if any arrest has been made.
The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
